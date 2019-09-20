On the day that Bleu was available, 27% of the adoptable dogs in Washington came into the local rescues and shelters from out of state.

Bleu was one of 1,265 dogs available for adoption in Washington on PetFinder , September 20, 2019. But Bleu didn’t originate in Washington. According to his description, he was brought into the state from a shelter in California.

But Washington is one of only 13 states that didn’t import adoptable dogs from other states or countries. And out of those 13 states, Montana and Alaska are the only two states that also didn’t export dogs elsewhere.

Bleu was one of 1,265 dogs available for adoption in Washington on PetFinder , September 20, 2019. And, like all the other adoptable dogs in the state, Bleu originated in Washington.

But Washington is one of only 13 states that didn’t import adoptable dogs from other states or countries. In fact, Washington exported 55 adoptable pups to other states.

I looked at the PetFinder profiles of all 58,000 dogs available for adoption across the US on a single day and found 2,460 dogs whose travel was described in enough detail to follow. Note: Each dog above is depicted by an icon that is most visually similar to the presumed primary breed of the dog. Each import into the state was determined by parsing the PetFinder description for each animal.

Show all * US Territories are listed here as “international”, since we only collected data for dogs available within the 50 US States and DC. Locations outside of that search criteria are represented here if a dog available in the US is described as having come from that location.