Where in the USA is this?

How to Play
There are five photos from the same place. You have five guesses to figure out where. A new photo is revealed after each guess. The tile color is how close your guess was:
- 0
miles
- 100
miles
- 200
miles
- 200+
miles
Data
~500,000 geo-tagged images from Wikimedia Commons. Each day, a random location is generated, along with five photos within five miles.
By Russell Samora. A new puzzle is released daily at midnight, EST. If you like our work, support us on Patreon, or send us a tip!
