 Skip to main content

Where in the USA is this?

A daily game from The Pudding

How to Play

There are five photos from the same place. You have five guesses to figure out where. A new photo is revealed after each guess. The tile color is how close your guess was:

  • 0
    miles
  • 100
    miles
  • 200
    miles
  • 200+
    miles

Data

~500,000 geo-tagged images from Wikimedia Commons. Each day, a random location is generated, along with five photos within five miles.

By Russell Samora. A new puzzle is released daily at midnight, EST. If you like our work, support us on Patreon, or send us a tip!

Your Stats

Games played: 0

Average best guess: no data

Guess distribution (mi):

no data