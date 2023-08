Created by Russell Samora. Data from the Spotify API. There are 8,968 songs, so be sure to come back!

Every minute, random songs are played that contain the time in the title (e.g., 6:47 or 6:47 from Central Station). If there are at least two songs with the correct am/pm (or it is absent), then the incorrect ones will be excluded.

Why did you make a clock?