Life After Death on Wikipedia

But just how big? To put it in perspective, let’s look at living icon Beyoncé. Here are her (English-language) Wikipedia pageviews between March and May of 2016, in 48-hour intervals.
On April 24, Beyoncé dropped Lemonade and the internet went wild. Her pageviews increased tenfold from about 30 thousand to nearly 300 thousand.
And now let’s take a look at Prince, starting with the period leading up to his death.
In the 48 hours after Prince’s death was reported, he accumulated over 11 million pageviews on Wikipedia. The news of his death was reflected in the traffic.
More than 1,300 notable people died in the past three years, according to Wikipedia. Here are 84 who got over half a million pageviews in the first 48 hours after their deaths.
Although no one grabbed our attention quite like Prince, the spike in pageviews after a celebrity’s death can often overshadow that of other major events, even a presidential inauguration.