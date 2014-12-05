How officer complaints are investigated: a case study of Philadelphia police

In the current wake of police violence, protesters are demanding higher accountability for officer conduct and misuse of force. In many cities, this accountability is partly dependent on the people’s ability to make formal complaints about police behavior.

Police complaints by civilians, ranging from physical abuse to unprofessional conduct, rarely result in consequences for officers. Public complaint data is rare among departments, but in 2017 the Philadelphia Police Department became one of the few to report on every officer complaint it received, releasing data to the City of Philadelphia’s Open Data Portal. The patterns found in Philadelphia echo the lived experiences of people across the country when interacting with police, especially when it comes to how justice is unequally served for complaints of white officers filed by Black civilians.

This is a real complaint filed about verbal abuse, one among 10,000+ complaints dating back to 2013.