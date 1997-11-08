“I Kissed a Girl” to “Call Me By Your Name”

We collected year-end Hot 100 songs between 2008–2020 from Billboard. Then we researched each artist’s sexual orientation and gender identity with a mixed programmatic/manual approach that looked at Wikipedia pages, news articles, and social media profiles. We built 3 dictionaries: one to flag feminine gendered lyrics like “women”, “girl”, “her”, and “she”; one to flag masculine gendered lyrics like “man”, “boy”, “his”, and “he”; and one to flag relationship lyrics like “love”, “heart”, “kiss”, “sex”.

We used lyrics from an existing corpus and filled in gaps from Genius. Each song was tagged by whether it contained feminine gendered lyrics, masculine gendered lyrics, and relationship lyrics. Then those tags were compared to the artist’s sexual orientation and gender identity. This gave us a set of songs to manually check. From there we listened to A LOT of music to identify the 8 songs with explicit same-gender relationship lyrics. Since this was an imperfect manual effort, we might have missed something. Got a song we should add? Email Jan at jan@pudding.cool.

I began to poke around at this story in 2019. Anecdotally, I felt like I was hearing more explicit same-gender references in mainstream songs than I did when I was younger, but after looking at the initial data, my music tastes might have just gotten a little more queer.

I held onto this story because it still felt like it was worth telling, even if I didn’t think the data could be the main driver. I was taunted with songs like Sam Smith’s and Demi Lovato's “I’m Ready” and Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” until Lil Nas X released “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and I realized it wasn’t the absolute number of obviously queer songs that made the top charts, it was that there was a single song where I felt represented at all.

This story is about my unique queer journey and the music that shaped it (some more songs included in the playlist below). It is not meant to be representative of the full queer community. I’ve chosen to use the word “queer” throughout this piece because it’s how I personally identify and because I feel like it best captures and respects the intersections of the LGBTQIA+ community.