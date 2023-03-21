A Map of Places in the US
with the Same Name
We calculated what place someone is most likely referring to, depending on where they are.
Created by Russell Samora. With editing by Michelle McGhee.
Please note that this is a very opinionated take on answering this question. Consider it a conversation starter, not ender. To go deeper on the underlying data and methods, visit our interactive explainer where you customize and share your own.
Creating a data set of colloquially recognized place names in the US is a mammoth task since there are tens of thousands of places with varying levels of entity recognition. We are constantly updating the data, so if you spot something wrong with the places being used (or not), help us improve it!
Get in touch at russell@pudding.cool
Data Changelog
2023-04-26
- Chester, Delaware County, PA: place added
- Oxford, Butler County, OH: place added
- Lebanon, St. Clair County, IL: place added
2023-04-14
- Mount Holly, Westmoreland County, VA: place added
2023-04-05
- Echo, Wayne County, WV: place added
- Genoa, Wayne County, WV: place added
2023-04-04
- Washington, United States: [latitude] 38.899 => 47.751 | [longitude] -77.015 => -120.740
- St. Joseph, Berrien County, MI: place added
2023-04-01
- Aberdeen, Brown County, SD: place added
- Dallas, Luzerne County, PA: place added
- Libertyville, Lake County, IL: place added
2023-03-29
- Geneseo, Henry County, IL: place added
- Fixed District of Columbia tooltip
- Montpellier, France: place added
- Winston, Forsyth County, NC: place added
- Geneva, Kane County, IL: place added
- Plains, Luzerne County, PA: place added
- Wrightsville, New Hanover County, NC: place added
2023-03-28
- Ventura, Ventura County, CA: place added
- Butler, Butler County, PA: place added
- Altavista, Campbell County, VA: place added
2023-03-23
- Paris, Edgar County, IL: place added
- Bangor, Kitsap County, WA: place added
- Fulton, Whiteside County, IL: place added
- Addison, DuPage County, IL: place added
- Salem, Marion County, IL: place added
- Colby, Clark County, WI: place removed
- Seabrook, Grays Harbor County, WA: place added
- Carmel, Monterey County, CA: place added
2023-03-22
- Fixed population scale
- DeKalb, DeKalb County, IL: place added
- Athens, Athens County, OH: [wiki] 120 => 34751
- Waterford, Oakland County, MI: place added
- Warren, Trumbull County, OH: place added
2023-03-21
- Madison, Dane County, WI: [population] 6220 => 269840
- Springfield, Sangamon County, IL: place added
- Lexington, Fayette, KY: place added
- Charleston, Coles County, IL: place added
- Fargo, Cass County, ND: place added
- Austin, Mower County, MN: place added
- Saint Petersburg, Russia: place added
- Rochester, Olmsted County, MN: place added
- Athens, Athens County, OH: place added
- Edwardsville, Madison County, IL: place added