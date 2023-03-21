A Map of Places in the US with the Same Name

Created by Russell Samora. With editing by Michelle McGhee.

Please note that this is a very opinionated take on answering this question. Consider it a conversation starter, not ender. To go deeper on the underlying data and methods, visit our interactive explainer where you customize and share your own.

Creating a data set of colloquially recognized place names in the US is a mammoth task since there are tens of thousands of places with varying levels of entity recognition. We are constantly updating the data, so if you spot something wrong with the places being used (or not), help us improve it!

