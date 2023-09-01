1:00 pm

All of us are susceptible to the negative effects of loneliness.

In a 2006 study, neuroscientist John Cacioppo and his colleagues hypnotized college students to re-experience a moment in their life when they were lonely. “Think of a time in which you felt isolated," they told the subjects. "You felt lonely. Perhaps you felt like you just didn’t belong – that you had no friends.” After confirming the hypnotism worked, they asked the students how they felt.

It turns out the hypnotized lonely students reported the same negative effects as people who were actually lonely. This included feeling more angry, more anxious, and having lower self-esteem.

"We had demonstrated yet again that lonely individuals are not a breed apart," Cacioppo wrote in his book, Loneliness. "Any of us can succumb to loneliness, and along with it, all the other characteristics that travel as its entourage."