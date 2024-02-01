We begin with “o say can you see.” Francis Scott Key penned this opening line after seeing the American flag flying defiantly over Fort McHenry having withstood a bombardment by British forces during the War of 1812.

The “Star Spangled Banner” didn’t become the US’ official anthem until nearly a century later in 1931, and it wasn’t thrust into the pop culture spotlight until the late 1960s when José Feliciano, Jimi Hendrix, and other stars started to put their spin on the standard melody.

It’s this spin we’re interested in, and to measure it we’ve created the Diva Score (nerdy details in the methods). It quantifies how much a performance melodically deviates from the standard. For this first phrase, most performers keep it pretty simple like Amber Riley from 2010.

Using the Diva Score, we can go phrase by phrase and pick out the performers who were doing the most and those that made you say they “ain’t no diva.” Click on the faces of the certified top divas (plus our picks) to hear their interpretation of each phrase.