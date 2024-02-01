National Anthem
Loading
When you think of legendary National Anthem performances, there’s a good chance Whitney Houston’s 1991 Super Bowl rendition comes to mind. More than 30 years later, and it’s still widely considered one of the best, if not the best, National Anthem performances of all time.
Then there’s Fergie’s viral performance from the 2018 NBA All-Star game. It’s also considered one of the most memorable National Anthem renditions, but for entirely different reasons.
The “Star Spangled Banner” has become a pop culture moment. Performers must make a calculated choice: stay classic and traditional or infuse it with flair. Maya Rudolph’s SNL performance is probably one of the most extreme paths you could choose.
Let’s look at the paths of nearly 140 performances from major political and sporting events. These lines track pitch (or frequency): the lower the line, the lower the notes and the higher the line, the higher the notes. We’ve transposed them all to the same key for easier comparison. Let’s zoom in and look at it one phrase at a time.
Top divas
Our picks
We begin with “o say can you see.” Francis Scott Key penned this opening line after seeing the American flag flying defiantly over Fort McHenry having withstood a bombardment by British forces during the War of 1812.
The “Star Spangled Banner” didn’t become the US’ official anthem until nearly a century later in 1931, and it wasn’t thrust into the pop culture spotlight until the late 1960s when José Feliciano, Jimi Hendrix, and other stars started to put their spin on the standard melody.
It’s this spin we’re interested in, and to measure it we’ve created the Diva Score (nerdy details in the methods). It quantifies how much a performance melodically deviates from the standard. For this first phrase, most performers keep it pretty simple like Amber Riley from 2010.
Using the Diva Score, we can go phrase by phrase and pick out the performers who were doing the most and those that made you say they “ain’t no diva.” Click on the faces of the certified top divas (plus our picks) to hear their interpretation of each phrase.
Loading
osaycanyousee
Top divas
Most performers don’t really get going until the last half of the song so these first few phrases are comparatively tame. But Anthony Hamilton — he’s basically singing a different melody at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
Loading
bythedawn’searlylight
Here, the phrases are ordered by average Diva Score instead of the order they are sung. The vocal fireworks start to explode around the “bombs are bursting in air.”
Average Diva Score by Phrase
Top divas
Our picks
Let’s see how Fergie is doing. Her 2018 NBA All-Star Game performance is surprisingly tame Diva Score-wise. Sadly, the Diva Score can’t capture when someone manages to pronounce every single word in the weirdest, most sultry way possible.
Loading
whatsoproudlywehailed
The NBA All-Star Game has been host to a lot of memorable national anthem performances — from Marvin Gaye to Fergie. Overall, basketball games yielded higher Diva Scores than other sporting events and political events.
Average Diva Score by Event Type
Top divas
Our picks
By looking at the pitch line, you can pick out artists’ signature shapes, like scooping into notes. This is a common technique for country stars like Chris Stapleton and Scotty McCreery.
Speaking of “country” stars, our dataset has two Taylor Swift performances — both (2006 and 2008) well before her pop shift. Back then she was just a kid with a guitar, so it’s understandable that she records some of the overall lowest Diva Scores (#114 and #129).
Loading
atthetwilight’slastgleaming
Top divas
Our picks
Two words: Aretha Franklin. The “Queen of Soul” shows out on this phrase, and she’s in good company: 8 of the top 10 Diva Scores for this phrase are from fellow R&B artists.
Loading
whosebroadstripesandbrightstars
Average Diva Scores by music genre match intuition, with R&B and pop divas adding more flourishes than country or rock divas.
Average Diva Score by Music Genre
Top divas
Our picks
The Diva Score measures chaos, but it can’t tell if that chaos sounds good or bad. Case in point: Jazmine Sullivan rarely has a top 3 Diva Score (although she ranks as the #17 overall diva), but we think she consistently sings some of the most beautiful and creative vocal runs.
Loading
throughtheperilousfight
Top divas
Our picks
This phrase is a common trip up for performers like Christina Aguilera and Eric Burton, who both double back over previously sung phrases. After her gaffe, Aguilera said she hoped the “true spirit of [the] anthem still came through.” It did, X-Tina.
Loading
o’ertherampartswewatched
Top divas
Good anthem performances are rarely a given, but artists like Whitney, Beyoncé, and T-Pain make it look easy. Yes, you read that right, Mr. Autotune delivered a sterling rendition. This phrase was one of his top Diva Scores.
Loading
weresogallantlystreaming
Top divas
Our picks
The “Star Spangled Banner” is treacherous to sing — start off too high and “you’re screwed.” Trace Adkins sings in the lowest key among our dataset (D); Jennifer Hudson (and others) are in the highest (A); and Steven Tyler sings just a step below that in G, by far the highest of any other man in our dataset.
Loading
andtherocket’sredglare
F# (F sharp) is the most common key for women. It’s Bb (B flat) for men.
Distribution of Musical Keys
Top divas
Our picks
If you’ve been with us since the beginning, you’ll notice that Chaka Khan has racked up 5 top diva appearances in these first 9 phrases. She has the highest average Diva Score per phrase, making her our #1 Diva.
For slightly more mellow, but still noteworthy performances, check out H.E.R. at the 2023 World Series and Taylor Swift at the 2008 World Series, T-Swift's highest recorded Diva Score for a phrase.
Loading
thebombsburstinginair
Top divas
Our picks
Some singers are National Anthem pros with 3 or more performances in our dataset. Carrie Underwood performed in 2010, 2007, 2006, and 2017, with all her renditions sounding nearly identical.
Meanwhile, Demi Lovato switches it up. They use unique vocal runs for each of their performances from 2012, 2015, and 2020.
Loading
gaveproofthroughthenight
There are 7 performers in our dataset who have performed the National Anthem 3 or more times. This is their intra-Diva Score, or how they compare to themselves.
How Similar Repeat Performers are to Themselves
◀ More similar
More different ▶
Top divas
Our picks
Two inauguration performances, where “flag” is emphasized, rise to the top for this phrase: Beyoncé (2013) and Lady Gaga (2021). We’ve seen a big evolution since Juanita Booker’s more traditional 1981 take.
Loading
thatourflagwasstillthere
Top divas
Fergie, what are you doing, girl?
Loading
osaydoesthatstarspangled
Top divas
Our picks
Towards the end of the anthem, you’re not making the top diva list unless you have a well-deserved royalty nickname: “The Queen of Funk” Chaka Khan, “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige, and the “Godmother of Soul” Patti Labelle.
Mary J. Blige, in particular, holds down two of the top 10 Diva Score spots for this phrase: her performances at the 2009 World Series and 2012 NBA All-Star Game.
Loading
banneryetwave
Top divas
Our picks
Remember, the Diva Score measures how different a performance is from the standard, so artists like Nicole Scherzinger and Steven Tyler who go up the octave and hit (well, sometimes hit) the high notes on “free” get bonus points.
Here, you can also see the really tight vibrato waves from classical- and Broadway-trained singers like Renee Fleming and Kristen Chenoweth.
Loading
o’erthelandofthefree
Top divas
The true divas shine for the anthem’s closing phrase. Here are the top 10 Diva Scores. It’s pure chaos in the best way possible.
Loading
andthehomeofthebrave
Skip to more data
Now that you know what to look and listen for in the “Star Spangled Banner,” it’s time to dive even further into the data. The heatmap below allows you to explore each of the 16 phrases for all 138 performances in our dataset. Surprisingly we didn’t get tired of listened to the anthem when doing this project, so maybe you won’t either!
If you want to hear more about our favorites, check us out on the Switched on Pop podcast.
Sort by
Filter by
◀ Less Diva
More Diva ▶
Aaliyah
1995 NBA Regular Season
#69 Diva / Key: E
Aaron Lewis
2014 World Series
#79 Diva / Key: A
Al Green
2000 NBA All-Star
#125 Diva / Key: C#
Alanis Morissette
2007 Stanley Cup
#133 Diva / Key: Eb
Alicia Keys
2013 Super Bowl
#35 Diva / Key: G
Aloe Blacc
2016 NBA Finals
#109 Diva / Key: C
Amber Riley
2012 DNC
#75 Diva / Key: F
Amber Riley
2010 MLB All-Star
#61 Diva / Key: F#
Anita Baker
2023 NFL Regular Season
#60 Diva / Key: Ab
Anthony Hamilton
2019 NBA All-Star
#3 Diva / Key: F
Aretha Franklin
1993 World Series
#10 Diva / Key: F#
Ariana Grande
2014 NFL Regular Season
#87 Diva / Key: Ab
Bebe Rexha
2017 Indy 500
#102 Diva / Key: F
Beyoncé
2013 Inauguration
#8 Diva / Key: E
Beyoncé
2004 Super Bowl
#28 Diva / Key: G
Billy Joel
1979 Stanley Cup
#136 Diva / Key: C
Billy Joel
1989 Super Bowl
#82 Diva / Key: C
Billy Joel
2007 Super Bowl
#128 Diva / Key: Bb
Billy Joel
2000 World Series
#122 Diva / Key: A
Brad Paisley
2017 World Series
#110 Diva / Key: B
Brian McKnight
2005 MLB All-Star
#83 Diva / Key: Eb
Brooke Hogan
2004 Stanley Cup
#88 Diva / Key: E
Carly Pearce
2021 World Series
#113 Diva / Key: Eb
Carrie Underwood
2006 MLB All-Star
#127 Diva / Key: F#
Carrie Underwood
2017 Stanley Cup
#111 Diva / Key: F#
Carrie Underwood
2010 Super Bowl
#105 Diva / Key: F#
Carrie Underwood
2007 World Series
#119 Diva / Key: F#
Cassadee Pope
2023 Stanley Cup
#66 Diva / Key: F#
Chaka Khan
2020 NBA All-Star
#1 Diva / Key: F
Cher
1999 Super Bowl
#36 Diva / Key: Eb
Cheryl Ladd
1980 Super Bowl
#129 Diva / Key: E
Chloe Bailey
2022 World Series
#6 Diva / Key: E
Chris Daughtry
2011 World Series
#84 Diva / Key: D
Chris Stapleton
2023 Super Bowl
#21 Diva / Key: C#
Christina Aguilera
2004 NBA All-Star
#31 Diva / Key: F
Christina Aguilera
2011 Super Bowl
#19 Diva / Key: F
Cody Johnson
2019 World Series
#98 Diva / Key: A
Colbie Caillat
2013 World Series
#44 Diva / Key: E
Darius Rucker
1995 World Series
#100 Diva / Key: Bb
Demi Lovato
2020 Super Bowl
#97 Diva / Key: Ab
Demi Lovato
2012 World Series
#23 Diva / Key: Ab
Demi Lovato
2015 World Series
#78 Diva / Key: Ab
Diana Ross
1982 Super Bowl
#93 Diva / Key: G
Dierks Bentley
2017 Stanley Cup
#63 Diva / Key: F
Donna Summer
1999 MLB All-Star
#123 Diva / Key: Eb
Eric Burton
2022 World Series
#26 Diva / Key: B
Faith Hill
2000 Super Bowl
#72 Diva / Key: G
Fantasia
2023 NCAA Championship
#20 Diva / Key: F#
Fergie
2018 NBA All-Star
#14 Diva / Key: G
Gladys Knight
2019 Super Bowl
#15 Diva / Key: D
Gladys Knight
1991 World Series
#58 Diva / Key: Eb
Gretchen Wilson
2010 NBA All-Star
#134 Diva / Key: E
Harry Connick Jr.
1992 Super Bowl
#99 Diva / Key: Ab
H.E.R.
2023 World Series
#57 Diva / Key: E
Hunter Hayes
2016 World Series
#74 Diva / Key: Bb
Idina Menzel
2014 MLB All-Star
#103 Diva / Key: F#
Idina Menzel
2015 Super Bowl
#68 Diva / Key: F
Jackie Evancho
2017 Inauguration
#101 Diva / Key: Ab
James Taylor
2018 World Series
#131 Diva / Key: Ab
Jazmine Sullivan
2022 World Series
#17 Diva / Key: F
Jennifer Hudson
2009 Super Bowl
#12 Diva / Key: A
Jessica Simpson
2004 Indy 500
#64 Diva / Key: F
Jessica Simpson
2001 NBA All-Star
#118 Diva / Key: F#
Jewel
2023 NBA All-Star
#11 Diva / Key: Eb
Jewel
1998 Super Bowl
#114 Diva / Key: F
Jewel
2001 World Series
#91 Diva / Key: F
Jimmy Buffett
1984 MLB Regular Season
#137 Diva / Key: Bb
Joe Walsh
1995 World Series
#124 Diva / Key: Bb
John Legend
2013 NBA All-Star
#45 Diva / Key: Bb
John Legend
2016 NBA Finals
#24 Diva / Key: Bb
John Oates
2008 World Series
#67 Diva / Key: C#
John Vincent
2016 World Series
#92 Diva / Key: B
Jon Secada
1992 World Series
#112 Diva / Key: B
Jordan Smith
2023 NFL Regular Season
#40 Diva / Key: Eb
Jordin Sparks
2011 MLB All-Star
#34 Diva / Key: E
Jordin Sparks
2017 NBA Finals
#42 Diva / Key: Eb
Jordin Sparks
2008 Super Bowl
#13 Diva / Key: F
Jordin Sparks
2023 World Series
#27 Diva / Key: Eb
Josh Groban
2011 NBA All-Star
#108 Diva / Key: Bb
Joyce Didonato
2014 World Series
#65 Diva / Key: Ab
Juanita Booker
1981 Inauguration
#49 Diva / Key: Bb
Keith Urban
2017 Stanley Cup
#121 Diva / Key: C
Kelly Clarkson
2018 Indy 500
#95 Diva / Key: G
Kelly Clarkson
2019 Indy 500
#120 Diva / Key: G
Kelly Clarkson
2010 World Series
#80 Diva / Key: F#
Kelsey Grammer
1996 MLB Regular Season
#116 Diva / Key: F
Kiana Lede
2023 MLB All-Star
#73 Diva / Key: E
Kristen Chenoweth
2019 WNBA All-Star
#77 Diva / Key: G
Lady Gaga
2021 Inauguration
#33 Diva / Key: F#
Lady Gaga
2016 Super Bowl
#38 Diva / Key: F#
Lauren Alaina
2021 World Series
#46 Diva / Key: E
Lauren Daigle
2020 NCAA Championship
#29 Diva / Key: Eb
LeAnn Rimes
1997 World Series
#96 Diva / Key: F
Luke Bryan
2017 Stanley Cup
#76 Diva / Key: Bb
Luke Bryan
2017 Super Bowl
#48 Diva / Key: A
Luther Vandross
1997 Super Bowl
#106 Diva / Key: D
Madison Beer
2020 Stanley Cup
#37 Diva / Key: Ab
Madison Watkins
2022 World Series
#18 Diva / Key: E
Marc Anthony
2012 DNC
#51 Diva / Key: C#
Mariah Carey
2002 Super Bowl
#30 Diva / Key: E
Martina Mcbride
2004 World Series
#85 Diva / Key: F#
Marvin Gaye
1983 NBA All-Star
#9 Diva / Key: C
Mary J. Blige
2012 NBA All-Star
#43 Diva / Key: F#
Mary J. Blige
2009 World Series
#32 Diva / Key: F#
Mary J. Blige
2013 World Series
#56 Diva / Key: F
Matthew Morrison
2012 World Series
#126 Diva / Key: Bb
Melissa Etheridge
2002 World Series
#90 Diva / Key: D
Mickey Guyton
2022 Super Bowl
#25 Diva / Key: G
Mickey Guyton
2023 World Series
#86 Diva / Key: G
Natalie Grant
2022 NCAA Championship
#22 Diva / Key: Ab
Nayah Damasen
2018 NBA Finals
#50 Diva / Key: F#
Ne-Yo
2016 NBA All-Star
#54 Diva / Key: C#
Ne-Yo
2020 NBA Regular Season
#104 Diva / Key: D
Nicole Scherzinger
2019 World Series
#5 Diva / Key: F#
Patrick Stump
2016 World Series
#117 Diva / Key: C
Patti Labelle
2008 World Series
#2 Diva / Key: A
Paul Simon
1986 World Series
#94 Diva / Key: A
Peabo Bryson
1992 World Series
#16 Diva / Key: D
Phillip Phillips
2012 World Series
#135 Diva / Key: Ab
Pia Toscano
2022 Memorial Day Concert
#52 Diva / Key: F#
Pink
2018 Super Bowl
#62 Diva / Key: G
Rachel Platten
2016 World Series
#70 Diva / Key: F
Reba McEntire
2024 Super Bowl
#47 Diva / Key: D
Renée Fleming
2014 Super Bowl
#4 Diva / Key: A
Scotty Mccreery
2011 World Series
#59 Diva / Key: Ab
Sheryl Crow
2018 Stanley Cup
#89 Diva / Key: F#
Stephanie Mills
2003 WNBA All-Star
#71 Diva / Key: G
Steven Tyler
2001 Indy 500
#55 Diva / Key: G
Taylor Swift
2006 NFL Regular Season
#130 Diva / Key: E
Taylor Swift
2008 World Series
#115 Diva / Key: E
T-Pain
2015 MLB Regular Season
#7 Diva / Key: Eb
Trace Adkins
2020 RNC
#81 Diva / Key: D
Trisha Yearwood
2014 World Series
#132 Diva / Key: Eb
Usher
2015 NBA Finals
#53 Diva / Key: Bb
Whitney Houston
1991 Super Bowl
#39 Diva / Key: Ab
Whitney Houston
1999 WNBA All-Star
#41 Diva / Key: F
Zooey Deschanel
2011 World Series
#107 Diva / Key: Eb
Methods
To build a catalog of celebrity National Anthem performances, we consulted several best-of lists, and collected performances from major sporting and political events like the Super Bowl, the World Series, and the presidential inauguration from 1980 on. We also included a few notable anthem performances prior to 1980.
We then set out to find a suitable audio/video recording of the performance on YouTube. We were able to find roughly 180 performances. Using a free online converter, we extracted mp3 audio files from each YouTube link. We then manually trimmed the mp3 audio files so that they started right before the first word in the anthem and ended after the last. The trimmed audio was then uploaded to an AI-powered Vocal Remover program to isolate the vocals from the rest of the audio.
Once we had the isolated vocal files, we loaded them into Tony, an open source melody transcription tool developed by the Centre for Digital Music at Queen Mary, University of London. Along with 4 additional data assistants (Amel Awadelkarim, Dustin D’Andrea, Noah Fagan, and George McIntire), we listened to each vocal track, manually removed errant sounds (crowd noise, echos, jet flyovers, band accompaniments) and corrected pitch when necessary. Some performances were dropped at this stage due to poor audio quality.
We then exported the pitch data, which tracked frequency in Hz over time. We manually marked the starting and ending timestamps of each of the 16 phrases of the song. Some specific phrases for specific performances were also dropped at this stage due to poor audio quality. This process took over 100 hours of work and we couldn’t have done it without our data assistants, so thank you!
For each phrase, we used Dynamic Time Warping (DTW) to compare it to the corresponding phrase in a “standard” performance of the National Anthem. DTW measures the similarity between two temporal sequences, neutralizing any variation in speed. In other words, it measures the amount a performer deviates from the standard, strictly melodically. This is what we called the Diva Score for each phrase. The Diva Score for a full performance was calculated by taking the average for all phrases from that performance. It’s not an exact science, but we think the Diva Scores match our intuition of what melodic Diva-ness is pretty closely!
Finally, thank you to our colleague Kevin Litman-Narvarro who originally planted the idea of looking into National Anthem performances.