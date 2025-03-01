Onomatopoeia
Odyssey
How do animals sound across languages?
Languages differ in their characters and spelling, so we can use a common tool of linguists to effectively compare how they sound. The International Phonetic Alphabet, or IPA, is used to show how words are pronounced in any language. Each letter in the alphabet represents a singular sound, also known as a phone. IPA phones give us insight into the place of articulation (the part of the mouth that’s used to produce the sound), manner of articulation (the way the sound is produced), and voicing (whether the vocal folds come together). Here’s how a cat’s sound in English is transcribed to IPA:
Here’s how a cat sounds in 21 languages. Looking at the color-coded phones, some patterns are already clear.
Cats’ onomatopoeia translations are pretty consistent, with 14 languages matching the trending pattern: anasal , ahigh front vowel , alow vowel , and ahigh back vowel .
A few other languages almost match the trend, but not quite. Japanese, for example, is missing the finalhigh back vowel . The
Turkish and Ukrainian share a slight difference with the trend, ending with alabiodental consonant
Indonesian, Korean, and Vietnamese also deviate in similar ways. Both Indonesian and Korean add avelar nasal [ŋ](
A bubble chart sums up the observations nicely — [m], [i], [a], and [u] are shared among nearly all 21 languages, though in different combinations. A few other patterns exist, and no phone stands on its own.
Next, let’s observe how a duck sounds in each of the 21 languages.
Only four languages match the most common trend: avelar consonant , ahigh back vowel , alow front vowel , and anothervelar consonant .
Several languages simplify the main trend by dropping one or more of the four phones, yet still capturing the essence of the sound.
German, Polish, and Turkish keep thevelar consonant and thelow front vowel , but swap out thehigh back vowel for alabiodental consonant instead.
This conversion from
Six languages have elements of the trend, but end the word with different consonants, all with different places and manners of articulation. Czech opts for apalato-alveolar affricate , French and Hindi substitute analveolar nasal , and Greek, Hungarian, Thai, and Vietnamese use abilabial stop .
Russian and Ukrainian use anpalatalized trill , which are distinct from the other languages but shared with each other — likely due to their geographic proximity and their shared language ancestor, Old East Slavic.
The bubble chart shows that although no singular trend emerges,
Finally, here’s how a pig sounds in each of the 21 languages. There’s no all-encompassing trend, but rather several pattern groups that can be identified.
Five languages share in a common trend: amid back vowel , ahigh front vowel , anasal consonant , and avelar stop . Hindi and Indonesian use a simpler version of the trend, each leaving out one or more phones.
The second main pattern is characterized by the use of avelar or glottal consonant and atrill or tap . Several languages start with this pair of phones, and Russian and Ukrainian match onomatopoeic words exactly. Arabic and Chinese deviate slightly, starting with
A few outliers remain, each using thehigh back vowel sound that was also a part of several languages from the second pattern. The Thai and Vietnamese words closely mirror each other, both starting with aglottal stop and ending their first syllable with thealveolar stop
The bubble chart illustrates just how fragmented the onomatopoeic patterns are in pigs. Unlike with cat sounds, where many phones were common to at least 18 languages, most phones for pigs are only common to about half of the languages.
The trends uncovered in animal sounds — like the recurrence of
On the other hand, deviations highlight the unique preferences and creative adaptations of each language, such as Turkish and Ukrainian ending with
This interplay between universality and diversity extends beyond animal sounds, touching on how humans perceive and encode the world. Onomatopoeia is a seemingly trivial aspect of language, but one that reflects broader cultural and linguistic processes. Exploring these differences in sound perception challenges us to think critically about the assumptions we bring to language. If a cow’s moo can interpreted so differently across cultures, how many other sounds might we experience uniquely through our linguistic filters? Whether cows go
MethodologyEvery language differs in its usage of onomatopoeia, and only one word could be chosen to represent each language’s representation of each animal’s sound. Many languages might have multiple onomatopoeic words for an animal, while some may hardly use onomatopoeia in daily language. All onomatopoeia translations were sourced from the Duolingo blog post, “Do cats ’meow’ in every language?” by Mykhaylo Zakryzhevskyy and Dr. Alexander Mendes, aside from cow sounds, which were sourced from Omniglot. These onomatopoeic words were then transcribed phonetically into IPA using Epitran (Carnegie Mellon University), XPF Corpus (Brown University), InternationalPhoneticAlphabet.org, and OpenL. Audio recordings for each onomatopoeic word were generated using TTSMaker, an online tool that creates text-to-speech recordings in many languages. Sources used for analysis are listed below.
Sources
- IPA interactive charts (International Phonetic Association)
- Phonetics (University of Sheffield)
- Phonemic Inventories and Cultural and Linguistic Information Across Languages (American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
- Speech Accent Archive (George Mason University)
- Sounds All Around (Chapman, J.)
- Translating Onomatopoeia: An Attempt toward Translation Strategies (Azari, R. and Sharififar, M.)
- How Similar Are Russian And Ukrainian? (Babbel)
- A Comparison between Onomatopoeia and Sound Symbolism in Persian and English (Aliyeh, K. and, Zeinolabedin, R.)
- Natural Phonology of Japanese (Smith, E. R.)
- Areas, Areal Features, and Areality (Cambridge University)