How do animals sound across languages?

Here’s how a cat sounds in 21 languages. Looking at the color-coded phones, some patterns are already clear.

Cats’ onomatopoeia translations are pretty consistent, with 14 languages matching the trending pattern: anasal , ahigh front vowel , alow vowel , and ahigh back vowel .

A few other languages almost match the trend, but not quite. Japanese, for example, is missing the finalhigh back vowel . The [ aː ] sound is extended instead of being closed by a back vowel, likely because Japanese has a tendency toward open syllables.

Turkish and Ukrainian share a slight difference with the trend, ending with alabiodental consonant [v] instead of the vowel [ u ] . This pattern could exemplify an "areal feature,” where languages in the same region share characteristics.

Indonesian, Korean, and Vietnamese also deviate in similar ways. Both Indonesian and Korean add avelar nasal [ŋ]( “ng” ) to the end. Indonesian and Vietnamese keep the [ m ] and [ o ] , but replace the two middle vowels with a relaxed [ e ] sound instead. On the other hand, Korean drops the [ m ] but keeps the middle vowels.

A bubble chart sums up the observations nicely — [m], [i], [a], and [u] are shared among nearly all 21 languages, though in different combinations. A few other patterns exist, and no phone stands on its own.

Next, let’s observe how a duck sounds in each of the 21 languages.

Only four languages match the most common trend: avelar consonant , ahigh back vowel , alow front vowel , and anothervelar consonant .

Several languages simplify the main trend by dropping one or more of the four phones, yet still capturing the essence of the sound.

German, Polish, and Turkish keep thevelar consonant and thelow front vowel , but swap out thehigh back vowel for alabiodental consonant instead.

This conversion from [ u ] or [ w ] to [ f ] or [ v ] follows the same trend that we observed in cats. Turkish makes this swap with both animals, likely because the language avoids diphthongs and doesn’t include [w] in its native phonetic inventory.

Six languages have elements of the trend, but end the word with different consonants, all with different places and manners of articulation. Czech opts for apalato-alveolar affricate , French and Hindi substitute analveolar nasal , and Greek, Hungarian, Thai, and Vietnamese use abilabial stop .

Russian and Ukrainian use anpalatalized trill , which are distinct from the other languages but shared with each other — likely due to their geographic proximity and their shared language ancestor, Old East Slavic.

The bubble chart shows that although no singular trend emerges, [ a ] and [ k ] stand out as phones that are common to nearly all languages. In fact, [ a ] is universal to a duck’s sound in every language shown.

Finally, here’s how a pig sounds in each of the 21 languages. There’s no all-encompassing trend, but rather several pattern groups that can be identified.

Five languages share in a common trend: amid back vowel , ahigh front vowel , anasal consonant , and avelar stop . Hindi and Indonesian use a simpler version of the trend, each leaving out one or more phones.

The second main pattern is characterized by the use of avelar or glottal consonant and atrill or tap . Several languages start with this pair of phones, and Russian and Ukrainian match onomatopoeic words exactly. Arabic and Chinese deviate slightly, starting with [xn] instead. The languages share many common phones, though in different sequences.

A few outliers remain, each using thehigh back vowel sound that was also a part of several languages from the second pattern. The Thai and Vietnamese words closely mirror each other, both starting with aglottal stop and ending their first syllable with thealveolar stop [t] — likely due to their geographic proximity.