Flooding in America
A Project by The Pudding
Help fund us on Patreon
Updated Last: June 29, 2020
How is flooding affecting your community?
A new peer-reviewed study The First Street Foundation projected flood risk for every home in America. The model identified the likelihood that homes will flood both today and 30 years into the future, accounting for increases in storm severity and sea level rise due to climate change.
We’ve aggregated the data into a series of charts and maps that can be embedded by any site, and have been used by USA Today, Florida Today, The Detroit Free Press, Providence Journal, Akron Beacon Journal, Naples Daily News, Savannah Now, Delaware Online, Sarasota Herald Tribune, and many others.
Who is affected by flooding?
Nearly properties in America have a 1% risk of flooding in 2020. Here’s how those numbers breakdown by various geographies.
How many properties are affected in my community?
Explore the map and zoom in to see how the number of properties at risk of flooding in your area.
Number of Properties with a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020.
Fewer Properties
More Properties
How does flooding risk compare to neighboring communities?
Filter the table to see the number of properties in a flood zone, defined as a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020.
How Cleveland compares to nearby states.
How Cleveland compares to nearby counties.
How Cleveland compares to nearby cities.
How will climate change increase flood risk?
Due to increasing temperatures and sea level rise, more homes will flood in 2050 vs. today.
How will flood risk change in my area?
Explore the map and zoom in to see how the number of properties at risk of flooding in your area will change over time.
Areas with a 1% Annual Likelihood of Flooding in 2020
Percent change in # of properties with a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020 vs. 2050.
How do climate change-related increases in flooding compare around the country?
Explore the map and zoom in to see how zip codes and counties throughout the US compare.
Change in # of properties with a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020 vs. 2050.
How does flood risk compare to FEMA’s estimations?
FEMA is tasked with estimating flood risk for the purposes of flood management and setting flood insurance requirements. First Street Foundation’s data provides another perspective, in addition to FEMA’s, to determine a property’s flood risk.
Where are FEMA’s flood risk models different from First Street’s?
Explore the map and zoom in to see how zipcodes and counties throughout the US compare.
Change in # of Properties with a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020.
How does your community’s FEMA estimates compare to First Street’s?
Filter the table to see the number of properties in a flood zone, defined as a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020.
How FEMA’s maps compare
Explore the map and zoom in to see how FEMA’s map compares to First Street’s.
Areas with a 1% annual likelihood of flooding.