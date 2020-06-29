Flooding in America

Help fund us on Patreon

A new peer-reviewed study The First Street Foundation projected flood risk for every home in America. The model identified the likelihood that homes will flood both today and 30 years into the future, accounting for increases in storm severity and sea level rise due to climate change.

How is flooding affecting your community?

Who is affected by flooding?

Nearly properties in America have a 1% risk of flooding in 2020. Here’s how those numbers breakdown by various geographies.

How many properties are affected in my community?

Explore the map and zoom in to see how the number of properties at risk of flooding in your area.

Number of Properties with a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020. Fewer Properties More Properties Change Year: 2020 2050

How does flooding risk compare to neighboring communities?

Filter the table to see the number of properties in a flood zone, defined as a 1% annual likelihood of flooding in 2020.