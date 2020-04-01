Actually, I was born in the...

This is a music challenge, testing how well you recognize historic hits.

You knew 5 of 10 songs, which were just added to the data points we have on how music fades from cultural knowledge.

First, here are all the songs you just listened to, all top 3 hits and massively popular in their day.

This project is inspired by a YouTube trend where Gen Z’ers film themselves listening to Queen, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin for, astonishingly, the first time.

I want to quantify this: music that I assumed was culturally pervasive, but in actuality has no reason to be revered by folks outside my generation.

That is, should I be surprised that someone born in the 2000s has never heard my childhood anthem, “The Sign” by Ace of Base?

For example, hasn't been passed down to the younger generation: Gen Z doesn't recognize it as well as Millennials.

This song came out in 1998. It’s been 30 years since its release. To someone under 20, it’s as old as a song from 1975 might seem to you. Even the most popular songs from history—the equivalent of “Hey Ya” by Outkast in 1975—might have faded in the same way as “Gettin’ Jiggy With it” by Will Smith. Take a look yourself...here’s a sampling of top 3 hits from 1975: how many do you recognize?

Let’s look at the least recognizable hits in history: