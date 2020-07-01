The New York Times crossword has been criticized for being too old, too white, and too male. They publish more puzzles by men than by women, their clues can be a bit outdated (and even offensive), and a few editors at the top can use their power to maintain the status quo. As a puzzle lover, I wanted to better understand who is being referenced in crossword puzzles — an unexplored piece of this puzzle. I teamed up with The Pudding to see if the people in crossword clues and answers represent the people who could be solving them. To measure this, we looked specifically at clues and answers that include the names of real people.

But before we go too deep, let's get a feel for an actual crossword puzzle. Here's a mini, made up of clues and answers from real crosswords we analyzed. It is solvable with either set of clues; one exclusively made of non-Hispanic white people, the other of minoritized racial groups.

ACROSS 1 English author Lofts 5 I was this for Nero 6 Truman's Missouri birthplace 8 George Gershwin's brother/partner 9 Comedian Bruce DOWN 2 Caesar, for one 3 Ivanovic who won the 2008 French Open 4 Ferlinghetti novel 6 Mae West character. 7 Second note of Guido's scale.

ACROSS 1 Jones with nine Grammys 5 'You da ___' (Rihanna song) 6 Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick 8 Stage actor Aldridge 9 NFL Hall of Famer Moore DOWN 2 TV star Tami ___ 3 'Devious Maids' star Ortiz 4 2020 Grammy nominee whose name looks like a pronoun 6 Rap's ___ Kim 7 'We ___ Never Meeting in Real Life' (Samantha Irby book)

With the exact same answers, we made two very different puzzle experiences. Maybe you found one set of clues easier to solve, or more in line with the people you know about.

With the exact same answers, we made two very different puzzle experiences. Maybe you found one set of clues easier to solve, or more in line with the people you know about. Maybe you used some of each. Everyone has a different set of cultural touch points, and therefore a different solving experience. For too long, puzzles have catered to a narrow subset. Crosswords tell us something about what we think is worth knowing. A puzzle that subtly promotes the idea that white men are the standard, the people everyone should know about, is a problem for all of us (yes, even the white men). Shirley Ann Jackson's alma mater M I T Williams regarded by many as the greatest athlete of all time S E R E N A Ali Krieger, to Ashlyn Harris W I F E A less homogenous puzzle would be an opportunity for many solvers to expand their worldviews. But more importantly, if you’re a solver like me, it’s meaningful to see yourself and your experiences in the puzzle, especially if they are often unseen or underappreciated. When I see black women engineers, or powerful athletes, or queer couples centered in a puzzle, it makes me feel seen and signifcant. It’s a reminder that I can be the standard, not just the deviant. How we did it We sampled tens of thousands of clues across decades and publications from Saul Pwanson’s crossword corpus. Then, we manually labeled each person’s race and gender after researching them. For the purpose of this analysis, we classified people using US Census’s categories. We believe that the lines between races and genders are social constructs, and their precise delineations are moving targets without unanimous agreement. We recognize that this is an imperfect method, but it does not change our finding: crossword puzzles are dominated by men of European descent, reserving little space for everyone else. See a more detailed methodology.

Representation in Major Crosswords Ratio of men vs. women and non-Hispanic whites vs. minoritized racial groups found in clues and answers of major crossword publications. The yellow line marks the split of the US population according to the Census (for 2020, we used Note:marks the split of the US population according to the Census (for 2020, we used 2019 estimates ). Gender Race & Ethnicity WSJ 2020 69 % men 31 % women 76 % non-Hispanic white 24 % minoritized racial groups LA Times 2020 68 % men 32 % women 75 % non-Hispanic white 25 % minoritized racial groups NY Times 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 See data from every decade since 1940. 64 % men 36 % women 72 % non-Hispanic white 28 % minoritized racial groups Universal 2020 54 % men 46 % women 71 % non-Hispanic white 29 % minoritized racial groups USA Today 2020 28 % men 72 % women 52 % non-Hispanic white 48 % minoritized racial groups USA Today is the one publication that actually over-represents historically underrepresented groups. What’s going on there? As of December 2019, The USA Today puzzle is edited by Erik Agard, a 27-year old crossword champ who told me, “bringing some balance on the representation front is something I actively try to do.” A prominent crossword blogger called USA Today’s puzzle “the most interesting, innovative, and provocative daily crossword” out right now. Let’s take a look at how USA Today, and other publications, are taking a puzzle that’s been called too old, too white, too male, and changing it up.

1940s Rank Name Most common answer Birth year 1 Josip Broz Tito TITO 1892 2 Jawaharlal Nehru NEHRU 1889 3 Erwin Rommel ROMMEL 1891 4 John Wesley Snyder SNYDER 1895 5 Vladimir Lenin LENIN 1870 Many are short and easy to fit in the grid. These names aren’t going anywhere because of how crosswords are constructed. Short words with frequently used letters (known as crosswordese) are perfect for filling the nooks and crannies of a puzzle. But some publications are choosing to modernize these answers with new clues, changing who the answer refers to. Let’s look at a popular in-answer name; AVA. At three letters, it is the shortest allowed length, and has two highly usable vowels. Since the 1940s, it has almost always been clued to refer to Ava Gardner, a movie star whose career spanned from 1941 to 1986. We’re starting to see some publications, especially USA Today and Universal, modernize this name, often cluing it as Ava DuVernay, an award-winning film director (the first black woman to direct a live-action film earning $100 million). Use of the answer AVA across all publications 2000 2020* 'Selma' directs DuVernay 0 Gardner DuVernay Other Avas *Note: 2020 is projected for the full year using the first 10 months. fake Universal USA Today NY Times LA Times WSJ AVA DuVernay in 2020 fake Universal USA Today NY Times LA Times WSJ AVA Gardner in 2020

1940s Rank Name Sample clue Birth year 1 William Shakespeare Scram: Shakespearean. 1564 2 Walter Scott "Fortunes of ___" by Scott. 1771 3 Edmund Spenser "To ___ thy soul with crosses"—Spenser. 1552 4 Alfred, Lord Tennyson "The old ___ changeth."—Tennyson. 1809 5 John Milton "The rule of ___ too much."—Milton. 1608 Answering the clue relies on knowledge about that person or their work. You likely know many of these dead white people (William Shakespeare, George Washington, Julius Caesar) because they're considered “common knowledge.” Choosing to include people like this is practical and easy because it capitalizes on their widespread recognition. Instead of taking the worn out path, leaning on and reinforcing this common knowledge, USA Today — with Agard at the helm — often takes a different approach. For example, in September of 2020, USA Today clued ONT, which has been clued hundreds of times as something like “Canadian prov.”, like this: Taking testosterone, for short O N T Agard instead wanted to bring in the experiences of transgender people (if a transgender person seeks testosterone hormone therapy, they might describe that regimen as being “on T.”) USA Today’s puzzle is full of clues like this, that subvert the norm and bring new people and experiences to the center. Agard credits this to his diverse team of puzzle constructors, who bring a variety of perspectives and ideas. There is plenty of opportunity to make both our common knowledge and puzzles less homogenous, even with simple, everyday answers. 211 clues for the answer POEM All clues All clues 129 clue s do not mention a person 75 clue s mention non-Hispanic white people 7 clue s mention minoritized racial groups (MRG) Clues that mention a person 2000 2010 2020 White MRG 185 clues for the answer MIT All clues All clues 169 clue s do not mention a person 15 clue s mention men 1 clue mention s women Clues that mention a person 2000 2010 2020 Men Wom.