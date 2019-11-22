You've reached the end of this chapter. Use the top tab buttons or the side arrow buttons to switch between chapters.

Much of slash fic is indeed pornographic. But, despite many fics having sexual elements, they are still often surrounded by hundreds of thousands of words of plot development.

Authors enjoy shipping characters because they’re attractive and they want to see them together. Lucy Neville, author of “Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys,” explains the phenomenon as "the seemingly unradical notion that many women find men attractive, and therefore like looking at them, particularly without their clothes on."

Note: Although Alpha/Beta/Omega Dynamics (or the Omegaverse ) can exist in romantic, erotic, and sexual contexts it has been classified as a "sexual" tag because of its roots in erotic slash fanfiction and how it is largely used on AO3 today.

If we begin to split the tag data by relationship types — M/M, F/M, and F/F — we start to see different types of tags emerge in the Top 20 for each category. While there are many tags that overlap across the groups, there are more tags related to sexual acts, as opposed to relationship dynamics, for slash fics than for straight or femslash ships.

This perhaps is obvious, but many people are attracted to men. And people attracted to men like to fantasize about hot men.

Many of the most popular Supernatural Castiel/Dean Winchester fics involve scenarios where Dean must nurture Castiel’s broken wings (or other body parts) back to health in a way that is filled with agonizing misunderstandings, twitching, and delicious tenderness. It creates a scenario where emotional intensity is brought to the forefront.

This emphasis on relationship progression can be seen in AO3’s most popular tags, which include “fluff,” “angst,” “slow burn,” and “hurt/comfort.” The desire to see these patterns can be traced back to what Russ calls the “sexualization of the feminine condition,” or how women are socialized in society — to not initiate sex, to go slow with relationships, to be nurturing, to be fulfilled by complete monogamy.

The romance in fics also often progresses much slower and is filled with more yearning and drama than in popular media. For context, the most popular fic on AO3 is over 500,000 words long, while the first Harry Potter book is less than 80,000 words.

Authors of all genders and sexualities enjoy seeing men vulnerable, counter to typical socialization. Slash fics endow men with heaps of emotional vulnerability — despite characters having no indication of such abilities in the source media — allowing fanfic to fulfill a role that authors crave to witness.

Going back to the original science fiction ship, James T. Kirk/Spock , Joanna Russ writes that the fact that they are men is not incredibly relevant to the fantasy. It’s not about fetishizing gay male relationships (plus Spock is technically an alien), but rather providing an androgynous template to work from.

Slash fic evens the playing field by making both characters the same gender. Authors, whatever their sexuality, who struggle to envision themselves in heterosexual relationships with complete mutual respect can subvert societal expectations and project whatever romantic dynamic they want to see onto fanfic.

Even though Harry Potter has fewer overall women characters, those characters are seen to be more developed and more dynamic than the women in the MCU, offering authors more opportunities to build stories. Interact with the squares to see each character’s connections.

We see the reverse of slash ships when looking at heterosexual ships. Even though the MCU is closer to a 50/50 gender split, fewer of its ships (%) are F/M pairings in comparison to Harry Potter (%).

Despite Harry Potter having more characters who are men than the MCU, and therefore more pure opportunities for slash pairings, M/M ships only make up % of Harry Potter ships, compared to % of MCU ships.

First of, let’s start with common ground: Femslash ships in both fandoms make up about the same percent, with F/F pairings accounting for % of Harry Potter ships and % of ships in the MCU.

Let’s take a look at how each fandom’s gender dynamics impact who gets shipped. Here, the connecting lines are sized by the number of fanfics written about each pairing.

And although Marvel does have a history of over sexualizing its women characters, it does get closer to gender parity with men accounting for just over half (%) of MCU shipped charcters, compared to % of the characters from Harry Potter.

Although the wizarding world has a few notable women characters (looking at you Hermione Granger), women only account for % of Harry Potter’s shipped characters, compared to % in the MCU.

Here are the unique characters from Harry Potter () and the Marvel Cinematic Universe () that appear in romantic ships with more than 1,000 fanfics on AO3.

The quality of female characters is correlated with the types of fanfic authors will write. We can casually test this theory by contrasting two top fandoms, Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fanfiction that avoids women all together allows authors and readers to identify with either character.

Since popular culture is catered to a “male gaze” that fetishizes women, fans struggle to identify with on screen women. Characters are often white, skinny, hyper-feminized, and lack agency, alienating fans looking to escape through characters they can relate to. Doctor Who, a show that has been running since 1963, did not have a significant non-white woman character until 2007.

Some of the same driving impulses to subvert the mainstream also play into how fanfiction authors approach women characters.

In these universes, it is difficult for M/M relationships to exist, providing a tension ripe for fantasizing. These platonic relationships may not be all that platonic if they were in another setting or in an alternate universe. It’s this potential to shake up the “status quo” that appeals to lots of fanfiction authors.

Media grounded in historically men-dominated genres can adopt the internalized machismo or homophobia one might expect from a high school sports team. Haikyuu, an anime about a high school boy’s volleyball team, is one of the most popular fandoms for romantic ideation, despite having virtually no romance at all in the source material. Haikyuu is also a shōnen (boy in Japanese), meaning the series targets an audience of teenage boys and is all the more straight-coded.

These genres also appeal to women, nonbinary, and queer authors because they allow them to flip the script from the heteronormative, straight, mainstream perspective.

Fanfic originated out of fandoms that catered to men, which naturally led to more ships with characters who were men. Repeated exposure to men protagonists makes their perspective the default, leading to lots and lots of non-men writing about characters who are men.

To subvert gatekeeping, women began to transform and reimagine the Star Trek universe into what we now know as fanfiction. Thus was born the iconic James T. Kirk/Spock pairing that served as the framework for generations of slash to come.

When Star Trek the TV show premiered 40 years later, it instantly tapped into the already existing male-dominated fan base. This time, women wanted in too. However, according to Henry Jenkins’ 1992 essay “Textual Poachers” , the existing close relationships between authors and fans “created barriers to female fans, and this fandom’s traditions resisted inflection or redefinition.”

Quick history lesson: In the 1920s, the science-fiction-only magazine Amazing Stories by Hugo Gernsback gave birth to participatory fandom culture in America. The magazine allowed fans to correspond with each other through published letters. Later this same community — of mostly teenage boys — would expand into fanzines and conventions.

You might also notice that these fandoms mostly fall into the same genres: Fantasy, Science Fiction, Superhero, Video Game — ones that historically had fanbases of predominantly men. This can potentially be traced back to the origins of fandom itself — science fiction.

Here they are colored by the gender makeup of the main cast in the original media. Fandoms with more men are more blue and fandoms with more women are more neon green. On average, the top fandoms are 70% male.

Put simply, fanfiction authors often write about fandoms whose characters are already dominated by men. Let’s take a look at the Top 50 fandoms on AO3.

According to a 2024 demographic survey of AO3 users by centreoftheselights , only 2.5% of respondents identify as cisgender men, and 12.8% identify as straight, which points to an overwhelming readership of women, nonbinary, and queer individuals.

Our analysis shows that slash fic has been over twice as popular as the next category of fanfic since at least 2013. However, despite the overwhelming popularity of same-gender relationships between men, the writers and consumers of fanfics are overwhelmingly not gay men.

Slash ships (M/M), or same-gender relationships between men, are far and away the most popular type of fanfic on AO3 when compared to femslash (F/F), straight relationships (F/M), friendships (Gen), and fanfic with other types of romantic relationships including more than two partners, ungendered original characters, and when the author inserts themselves into the story (XReader).

These two are far from the only pair of men in popular media whose relationship has been reimagined by readers regardless of their sexualities or the source material. James "Bucky" Barnes/Steve Rogers , Castiel/Dean Winchester , and Sherlock Holmes/John Watson , and thousands more, are each the object of homoerotic fantasy.

Or, according to over 60,000 works of fanfiction on AO3: two characters with a deep well of sexual tension, just one butterbeer away from leaping headfirst into an enemies-to-lovers romance.

Two men (one human, one angel) working together to fight supernatural forces of evil.

Or, according to 100,000 works of fanfiction on AO3: two souls destined to find love amidst the chaos, transcending the boundaries between heaven, hell, and earth to be together. For shippers of “Destiel” (that’s the shipping portmanteau of “Dean” and “Castiel”), the wait was a long one. Initially introduced as a minor character in Season 4 of Supernatural, Castiel’s appearance would go on to spawn one of the biggest ships in internet history, building a legacy of fanfiction, art, video edits, zines, songs, theories, discussions, and conventions, all dedicated to exploring the rich subtext simmering beneath the surface between the two characters. Like many other popular slash pairings in media, the romantic and sexual undertones that may or may not have existed between the lines were generally understood by fans to be “non-canon.” Non-canon broadly describes any ship, setting, plot, or other elements of the story that are not explicitly confirmed in the source material, but exist as alternative possibilities that fans can flesh out through fanfiction and other creative means. Those three seconds when Dean’s gaze seemed to linger on Castiel’s face? That’s inspiration for a 20,000 word romantic fic right there, regardless of what the scene originally meant to convey. Ever since the James T. Kirk/Spock days, fans have been drawn to ships that exist beyond the canon of the original material. Non-canon ships make up the overwhelming majority of pairings on AO3, accounting for nearly twice as many ships that exist canonically.

Of course, what counts as “canon” and “non-canon” can vary over the course of the story’s run. Destiel spent 12 years as a non-canon, largely fandom-driven ship until Castiel confessed his love for Dean before dying in the final episodes of Season 15, thus acknowledging their relationship as a semi-canonically romantic one—and blowing up the internet.

This question of canonicity has long been a subject of contention. In the early A.D.s, religious leaders clashed over conflicting interpretations of the Bible (from which the term “canon” is derived from). Since at least the 18th Century, scholars have scrutinized and debated who authored Shakespeare’s body of works. And in the internet age, fans spam gifs and think pieces at each other in a battle to prove which ship is more real. Ask any big fandom and they’ll probably be able to point you to the still-smoldering crater of some ship argument that invoked canonicity (or lack thereof) as a metric of superiority. Given this endlessly recurring debate, it’s thus worth asking: Why are people way more invested in non-canon content than in the established canon?

T r a n s f o r m a t i v e s t o r y t e l l i n g

As discussed in the slash section, there are a myriad of reasons why fandoms tend to be dominated by slash ships. Given the heteronormativity of mainstream media, it thus comes as no surprise that the majority of these ships are not canonical. Far from discouraging fans from shipping their favorite characters together, these non-canon ships instead allow plenty of room for speculation and exploration of the characters’ dynamic — precisely because of, rather than despite, the absence of a romantic relationship.

Canon status of slash ships /

Subtext is the key factor here. Canon relationships are often bound to typical romance arcs that play out in conventional trajectories: the steamy “enemies to lovers,” the playful “will they or won’t they,” or the classic “happily ever after,” to name just a few. When writers work in elements like jealous misunderstandings or meaningful glances, they expect the audience to pick up on and follow the progression of this romance. It’s a predictable cue — not necessarily a bad one by any means, but certainly frequent and familiar in media. But what happens when the audiences flip the script and project these cues on the canon instead, subverting the intended narrative? This experience then becomes transformative. Instead of adhering to the formulated storylines, fans can instead use the source material as a “springboard for [their] own creative and analytical work”, pushing past the boundaries of the canon to reimagine new narratives. A quiet, fleeting moment between two characters can be reinterpreted as intimate. A heated confrontation between the hero and her enemy can become sexually charged. Such is the freedom of fanfiction: fans have the agency to interact with the story as if it were “a tangible place they can inhabit and explore.” For queer audiences, a relationship that appears unromantic on screen, but hints at a deeper emotional subtext under the surface may hit particularly close to home, reflecting their own experiences of navigating relationships and identities that may not be acknowledged or validated in their personal lives. Furthermore, rooting for a ship that you know will likely never materialize in the text also means not having to brace for the fallout of said relationship — no messy breakups, tragic endings, or unrealistic portrayals that often accompany queer relationships in mainstream media (like when The 100 famously killed off fan-favorite character Lexa right after she had sex with Clarke, sparking a wave of scrutiny against the Bury Your Gays trope). In this context, the ambiguity and open-endedness of non-canon ships allow fans to explore possibilities that go unaddressed and unfulfilled in the original text without the risk of being mishandled or cut short by the writers. Fans come together to swap theories, validate observations, share headcanons, and fill in the narrative gaps, forming a community where queerness is celebrated, studied, and foregrounded in a media landscape where it often lacks the attention or respect it deserves. While the allure of non-canon dynamics isn’t exclusive to slash ships (Fox Mulder/Dana Scully from The X Files originated the term “shipping,” after all), there’s a noticeable lack of them among the top femslash and straight ships.

Canon status by relationship / Slash (M/M) Canon Semi-Canon Non-Canon Slash ships have always been predominantly non-canon, making up about 78% written on AO3 each year. No surprises there: mainstream media still defaults to straight male leads who receive the most storylines and fan attention — hence more ships. In contrast, straight ships follow the opposite trend. While ships like Hermione Granger/Draco Malfoy and Bellamy Blake/Clarke Griffin have boosted the rise in non-canon numbers, the most popular straight ships continue to be established couples from long-running franchises. Meanwhile, femslash ships have seen the most significant non-canon shift, growing from just 3 ships with over 1,000 works in 2013 to 150 in 2024. The steady rise of non-canon ships in both live action and animated media indicates increasing attention to rich, complex female dynamics and a greater focus on female characters.

Still, despite the long-running popularity of ships like Kara Danvers/Lena Luthor and Regina Mills/Emma Swan, femslash remains the least popular ship genre on AO3. It’s still quite rare to see multiple female characters who are complex and interact within a shared narrative (as contemporaries, partners, or rivals), and even when they do, it’s easy to pass off intimate interactions between women as platonic rather than romantic. Furthermore, female characters are more likely to be paired up with a partner or have their relationship status serve as a central plot point in their arc, often at the expense of developing deep connections with other characters. It’s not all bleak for femslash shippers, though. Marlene McKinnon/Dorcas Meadowes, the #6 most popular femslash ship, has gained a cult following thanks to the explosive popularity of the Marauders fandom, despite each character only being mentioned once in the entire Harry Potter series.

Top ships by relationship /

Non-canon ships offer fans a creative outlet to explore relationships that are traditionally underrepresented in media, but their popularity may also encourage producers to exploit fan interest without actually providing meaningful representation on screen.

Q u e e r b a i t i n g a u d i e n c e s

You may have noticed that most of these top ships feature characters whose sexualities are either established or treated by the canon as straight. Often, the queering that happens in fanfiction isn’t just in the fans’ heads. Productions from “Sherlock” all the way to “Frozen” have been called out for incorporating character traits, dialogue, or narratives that allude to queerness but stop short of delivering genuine representation, allowing producers to capitalize off the buzz without alienating mainstream audiences and, more crucially, their money.

Top ships by race & gender / white 67% asian 27% latino 2.5% ambiguous 2.5% black 0.5% indigenous 0.5% Show more

Out of the 202 characters that make up the top 100 most popular ships on AO3, there are only four Latino characters, one Indigenous character, and one Black (Afro-Latino) character. In contrast, roughly a third of these characters are Asian (55 characters), while over half are white (134 characters). It's a cyclical problem: mainstream media favors characters of certain archetypes, which influences fandoms to reflect these preferences, and which then reflects these preferences right back to mainstream media. Rinse and repeat. This fosters fan spaces — even queer ones — that notoriously alienate fans of color by rejecting dialogues around racism and intersectionality, especially in regards to how fandoms treat both characters of color and their actors. For example, Bridgerton, a show whose cast has been subjected to racist abuse for “race-bending” its originally white book characters, recently attracted further controversy for “gender-bending” Michael Stirling into Michaela Stirling and confirming a future lesbian romance between her character and Francesca Bridgerton. This reinterpretation of a straight white man into a Black queer woman has prompted fans to complain about the excessive “wokeness” of the show, resulting in a petition with over 40,000 signatures demanding the character’s identity be “restored.” Even when creators push for greater diversity and representation, fans do not always respond positively, so “palatable” ships remain on top while less conventional ships struggle to gain visibility. AO3 is often lauded for being a safe haven for fans with marginalized identities. But even within a space designed for inclusivity, the characters that people love to fantasize about still tend to be overwhelmingly straight white men, reinforcing a feedback loop that continues to favor dominant identities in media.

A l t e r n a t e U n i v e r s e s

Subverting the canon can go beyond transforming enemies into lovers or friendship into sexual tension — the entire universe of the story can become a sandbox that’s ripe for reimagining. Writers can transpose characters into new settings to explore how they would exist in a different environment, like mashing multiple fandoms together (think Harry Potter in the Avengers universe with Percy Jackson as his rival) or throwing them three thousand years back in time. It’s the ultimate practice of “what if?”, one that allows writers and readers to reimagine and reinterpret their favorite stories over and over in new and exciting ways. But the age-old adage “write what you know” applies here, too. Out of the 20 most popular Alternate Universe tags — where the setting itself, not just the characters, diverges from canon — nearly half are set in everyday circumstances like “high school” and “coffee shops” or transform extraordinary characters into “humans” with “no powers”.

Top 20 AU tags /

Beyond the wish fulfillment aspect of fanfiction, fans can also use these alternate universes as a vehicle to ask “speculative and reflective questions about their own lives.” Fanfiction can be a great medium to explore deeply personal questions through fictional — but just as real — scenarios. For example, what would it be like for Steve Rogers to come out at his high school? How might Dean Winchester deal with a quarter life crisis? How did Harry Potter cope with living in an abusive home? When fans come together to exchange comments and ideas, offer advice, or simply leave kudos on a fanfic, it might just help make life feel a little less lonely.

Ultimately, the fascination with non-canon fanfiction speaks to the interplay between creators, fans, and the story itself. It’s an old practice — older than the internet at least, going by those James T. Kirk/Spock zines from the 1980s — but as long as stories continue to inspire people, there’s just no limit to how far the imagination can go.