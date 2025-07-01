Bears Will Be Boys

Where did all the girl animals go?

Why are animal gender ratios so lopsided in children’s books? And why are female animals just as absent in the stories produced by the survey respondents?

Perhaps because the main character of a story is still assumed to be male by default—and maybe especially when the story’s setting lacks explicit social cues.

This aligns with decades of research—much of it quantitative—showing that male characters dominate children’s literature and media. A 2011 study found that gender disparity was actually more pronounced for animal protagonists.

The classic 1987 study, “The Three Bears Are All Boys: Mothers' Gender Labeling of Neutral Picture Book Characters,” (1987) by Judy S. DeLoache, Deborah J. Cassidy, and C. Jan Carpenter.

But why do we gender certain animals in certain ways more than others—like cats, birds, and ladybugs as females, or bears, wolves, dogs, and frogs as males?

She/her She/her She/her A cat named Pajama (she/her) from A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo (2018), written by Jill Twiss and illustrated by E.G. Keller. This book parodies Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President, a story about the real-life pet bunny of Mike Pence, the former Vice President and anti-LGBTQ advocate.

It’s likely the result of a rich and long-simmering cultural soup: a mix of patriarchal structures and human stereotypes, linguistic habits and famous media characters, with just a sprinkling of historical quirks to taste.

Little Bear tending to a long-simmering cultural soup. Source: The 1990s TV adaptation of Little Bear, originally written by Else Holmelund and illustrated by Maurice Sendak.

Large, strong animals like bears and wolves are often coded as masculine, while small, delicate animals like birds or kittens are more easily read as feminine.

There are also countless folk tales, stories, and metaphors that connect certain animals with human gender, some of them dating back hundreds or thousands of years.

The Egyptian goddess Bastet (center), depicted as a human woman with a cat head, in a funerary monument circa 800 BCE. Photo credit: Detroit Institute of Arts

While of course there are famous boy cats—Garfield, Felix, Puss in Boots—cats have been linked to femininity and female bodies for a long time (the slang term “pussy” is literally hundreds of years old). Cats were linked to goddesses in ancient Egypt, to witches in medieval Europe, and to TikTok girlfriends today.

This ancient Greek vase (circa 480-470 BCE) depicts a scene from The Odyssey, where the Sirens are represented as birds with women’s heads. Photo courtesy: British Museum

Birds, too, carry associations with femininity. You can think of the caged bird as a metaphor for constrained womanhood, or all the women who get transformed into birds in Greek mythology.

These associations are embedded in the slang we use everyday, even across languages like English and Spanish. As scholar Irene López Rodríguez reminds us, we call men “studs, bucks, wolves, toros (bulls), zorros (foxes) and linces (lynxes),” and we call women “chick, bird, kitten, pollita (chicken) or gatita (kitten).” She argues that these word choices aren’t arbitrary but rather “shed some light onto the expectations and beliefs society holds about males and females.”

Thinking beyond English raises another important question: Does language influence how we perceive the gender of animals?

Some languages, like Spanish or French, have grammatical gender, where all nouns are gendered, even inanimate ones like la mesa (the table). In Spanish, many animals can be either masculine or feminine, such as the cat—el gato or la gata. But others, like the frog—la rana—are always grammatically feminine.

Are Spanish speakers more likely to perceive frogs as girls?

Maybe, at least according to a recent study. There are definitely Spanish children’s books with girl frogs in starring roles, like La Rana Mariana busca toda la semana or Rana de Tres Ojos.

The cover of La Rana Mariana busca toda la semana (Mariana the frog searches all week), written by Mar Benegas and illustrated by Mariana Ruiz Johnson. The book stars Mariana (she/her).

Ladybugs are another intriguing case. Ladybugs are gendered as female in three of the four different books where they appear in our dataset.

She/her She/her She/her Ladybug from Diary of a Fly (2007), written by Doreen Cronin and illustrated by Harry Bliss.

Are ladybugs “ladies” in all languages?

In the English language, the word ladybird—that’s what the Brits call ladybugs—and ladycow, another common term, originated around the 1600s. “Lady” was a reference to “Our Lady,” the Virgin Mary, apparently because both the beetle and the Holy Mother like to wear red. Ladybugs were also considered somewhat divine3 because they devour the pests that plague farmers and gardeners (yes, they’re carnivores).

Somehow the name spread, possibly through colonial networks and nursery rhymes. In The History of the Ladybird: With Some Diversions on This and That, A.W. Exell documents 329 names for ladybugs in 55 languages. A full quarter of them are linked to the Virgin Mary.

Ladybug Names 🐞 Feminine (Mary) Feminine (Other) Other Ladybird (English - UK) "Our Lady (Virgin Mary)'s Bird"

(English - UK) Ladybug (English - US, Canada) "Our Lady (Virgin Mary)'s Bug"

(English - US, Canada) Bubamara (Bosnian-Croatian-Montenegrin-Serbian) "Mary's Beetle"

(Bosnian-Croatian-Montenegrin-Serbian) Mariehøne (Danish) "Mary's Hen"

(Danish) Marienkäfer (German) "Mary’s Beetle"

(German) Mariquita (Spanish) "Little Mary "

(Spanish) Mariehöna (Swedish) "Mary’s Hen"

(Swedish) Marihøne (Norwegian) "Mary's Hen"

(Norwegian) Maríubjalla (Icelandic) "Mary's Bell/Bug"

(Icelandic) Mămăruță (Romanian) "Little Mother"

(Romanian) Maríuhæna (Icelandic) "Mary's Hen"

(Icelandic) Marieta (Catalan) "Little Mary "

(Catalan) Bizbizmārīte (Latvian) "Buzz Buzz Mary"

(Latvian) Mariutine (Friulian - Italy) "Little Mary "

(Friulian - Italy) Lievevrouwebeestje (Dutch - Netherlands and Belgium) "Our Dear Lady’s Little Creature" bóín Dé (Irish) "Little Cow of God"

(Irish) Lepatriinu (Estonian) "Catherine of the Alder Tree"

(Estonian) Bête à Bon Dieu (French - Alternative) "God's Little Creature (Feminine)"

(French - Alternative) פרת משה רבנו (Hebrew) "Cow of Moses Our Teacher"

(Hebrew) Joaninha (Portuguese) "Little Joana"

(Portuguese) божья коровка (Russian) "God's Little Cow"

(Russian) Boża Krówka (Polish) "God's Little Cow"

(Polish) πασχαλίτσα (Greek) "Little Easter Thing (Feminine)"

(Greek) nusepashke (Albanian) "Easter Bride"

(Albanian) Leppäkerttu (Finnish) "Kerttu of the Alder Tree"

(Finnish) أم علي (Arabic - Iraq) "Mother of Ali" Slunéčko (Czech) "Little Sun"

(Czech) Coccinelle (French) "From the Latin 'Coccinella' (refers to the color scarlet)"

(French) 瓢虫 (Mandarin) "Ladle Bug"

(Mandarin) Coccinella (Italian) "From the Latin 'Coccinella' (refers to the color scarlet)"

(Italian) Himmelsdéierchen (Luxembourgish) "Little Heaven Animal"

(Luxembourgish) 天道虫 (Japanese) "Heavenly Path Insect"

(Japanese) 무당벌레 (Korean) "Shaman Bug"

(Korean) کفشدوزک (Persian) "Little Cobbler"

(Persian) دعسوقة (Arabic ) "(No Clear Literal Meaning)"

(Arabic ) Lieveheersbeestje (Dutch) "Dear Lord's Little Bug"

(Dutch) Bọ rùa (Vietnamese) "Turtlebug"

(Vietnamese) গুবরে-পোকা (Bengali) "Dung Beetle or Beetle"

Another widespread term is “God’s little cow”—also religious, feminine, and resembling the British “ladycow”—as found in Russian (божья коровка), Polish (boża krówka), and Hebrew (פרת משה רבנו). Many other names for the ladybug are similarly gendered, invoking young girls, little hens, and other diminutive feminine figures.

This reveals how the gendering of animals can be both arbitrary and deeply culturally ingrained. What began as, let’s face it, a bit of a stretch—a beetle’s symbolic connection to the Virgin Mary—steadily became the ladybug’s gendered destiny in many parts of the human world.