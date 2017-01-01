How candidate diversity impacts color diversity

There are many factors that can undoubtedly influence a candidate’s color decisions, but demographics are strong predictors. Let’s take a deeper look at how race and gender intersect with color choices...

You can see this in Kamala Harris’ bright homage to her heritage , Beto O’Rourke’s coincidental nod to Whataburger , and Elizabeth Warren’s signature liberty green.

That diversity was reflected in color choices too: 40.5% percent of candidates used non-RWB color schemes, the highest percentage since 1984 (41.7%). The number of candidates may have also played a part. We looked at 37 candidate logos from 2020, compared to 12 in 1984.

Although the two major parties’ presumptive nominees are two septuagenarian White men who play it safe with color (Joe Biden and Donald Trump), the 2020 candidates were the most diverse in modern political history, especially on the Democratic side.

A little over half of this year’s campaigns stuck to tried and true red, white, and blue (RWB) color palettes. If you couldn’t tell Michael Bennet, Steve Bullock, and Tim Ryan apart during primary season, their logos didn’t help.

These are the logos of the 2020 presidential primary campaigns. (We hope it’s not too triggering.)

In his“Rainbow Coalition” speech at the 1984 Democratic National Convention, Jesse Jackson said, “Our flag is red, white, and blue, but our nation is a rainbow — red, yellow, brown, black, and white — and we’re all precious in God’s sight.”

Jackson’s presence on that stage as a Black American, like Shirley Chisholm before him and Barack Obama after him, directly challenged what it meant to “look presidential” — a phrase historically reserved for White men who used traditional, patriotic color schemes. But, patriotism doesn’t only come in the red, WHITE, and blue variety.

"I believe we're finally beginning to enter an era where candidates aren't feeling as compelled to amplify their sense of credibility and suitability for such a high office by matching their look to their understanding of the office's historical look," said Ashleigh Axios, former Obama White House Creative Director in an April 2019 interview. "Instead, they're making space in their visual identities for themselves, owning and signifying that the White House is only as good as the people who occupy it."

Percentage of non-RWB and RWB color schemes

Non-RWB colors RWB colors

The explosion of color for 2020’s candidates comes after a period of 3 election years (2008, 2012, 2016) where less than 20% of candidates stepped outside the RWB color palette — cycles where America’s first Black and first female major party nominees might have felt pressure to keep more traditional palettes. After all, only one candidate (Jimmy Carter, Democratic, 1976) has won the presidency since 1968 using a non-RWB color scheme.

Susan Merriam, co-founder of The Center for American Politics and Design, said that Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s identities were strategically built to have “broad, universal appeal and fit into a long history of presidential design.”

Candidates of color and female candidates often have to make a difficult decision when it comes to color: use non-RWB colors to signify a break with the status quo OR stick with a traditional palette to signal that they are just as qualified as the White male candidates who have typically won the presidency.

Historically, minority candidates have drifted toward the former.

All minority candidates Although red and blue didn’t get cemented as the defacto colors for the Republican and Democratic parties until the 1990s, most major party candidates do employ some variation of a RWB color scheme. Scott Starrett, whose firm Tandem designed Democratic House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' 2018 purple and gold posters said: “There's a lot of tradition and a pretty well-established codification in politics. When you start to talk about outsiders or insurgency candidates ... you start looking at how do we communicate that this person is not your run-of-the-mill career politician.” This is precisely the strategy of third party campaigns, which are more likely to feature minority candidates, like Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian, 2020), Jill Stein (Green, 2012 and 2016), and Eldridge Cleaver (Peace and Freedom, 1968).

Non-white candidates Looking just at race, instead of both race and gender, candidates of color are still more likely than White candidates to use non-RWB colors, but the gap is significantly narrowed. Even Barack Obama’s campaign (Democratic, 2008 & 2012), the first to feature a Black candidate on a major-party ticket, played it safe with color. In 2008, the New York Times reported that Obama “did not initially like the campaign's blue and white logo — intended to appear like a horizon, symbolizing hope and opportunity — saying he found it too polished and corporate.” Michael Bierut, who designed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 ‘H’ logo, wrote that Obama’s team must have known what they were doing: “They must have known that the revolution, when it finally came, would have to be wrapped up in the most comprehensive corporate identity program the twenty-first century has yet seen.”

Non-male candidates Female candidates are significantly more likely to use non-RWB color schemes and break the rules of branding. Many choose to lean on colors that are traditionally associated with femininity, such as purple and pink. Merriam explained that purple is a popular choice for female candidates because “it signifies a middle ground between red and blue, and it hints at more feminine characteristics without it being pink.” But, women candidates like Marianne Williamson (Democratic, 2020), Kirsten Gillibrand (Democratic, 2020), and Patsy Mink (Democratic, 1972), have even started to break down pink’s association with a brand of bubblegum girliness. In an interview with Vox, Merriam said: “women have co-opted this color for means of empowerment as well; progressive and women-driven, the Women’s March pussy hats and Planned Parenthood come to mind. This I believe is what Gillibrand is trying to play into — branding herself as the candidate that will stand for women, be the first person to call out a senator for sexual harassment, benefit women in the military, and share her personal narrative of being a mom with two teenage sons.”